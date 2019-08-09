Motorcycle Ride to benefit training of guide dogs



The 31st annual Guide Dog Motorcycle Ride will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019. It’s an all-brand motorcycle ride in support of Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, meaning all riders are welcome, no matter what brand of motorcycle you ride.

Show up the morning of September 8 between 9:00am-10:00am, grab a free coffee, and register on-site for $30.

Depart once you’re signed up and begin the 180 kms. ride through Eastern Ontario. Admission includes the ride, prizes, a bbq, and a chance to meet guide dogs in training, including the Ottawa Redblacks #RPuppies.

The Guide Dog Motorcycle Ride is a rain or shine event, with 100% of the proceeds directed to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The ride starts and finishes at the National Training Centre of Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, 4120 Rideau Valley Drive North, Manotick.

This is Ottawa’s longest-running charity motorcycle ride.

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind was established as a registered charity in 1984. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind has provided more than 860 professionally trained guide dogs to Canadians who are visually impaired from coast to coast. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind also operates an Assistance Dogs Division, which trains assistance dogs for individuals in the Ottawa area with mobility-related disabilities.

To learn more about this event or Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, visit www.guidedogs.ca or phone (613) 692-7777.

“Making a Difference 4 Paws at a Time”