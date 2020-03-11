My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist’s Personal Journey

Jill Bolte Taylor, Ph.D.

Viking Adult

A brain scientist’s journey from a debilitating stroke to full recovery becomes an inspiring exploration of human consciousness and its possibilities. In My Stroke of Insight, Jill Bolte Taylor shares her unique perspective on the brain and its capacity for recovery, and the sense of omniscient understanding she gained from this unusual and inspiring voyage out of the abyss of a wounded brain. A neuroanatomist by profession, she observed her own mind completely deteriorate to the point that she could not walk, talk, read, write or recall any of her life — all within four brief hours. Eight years later, Jill healed completely. Because of her knowledge of how the brain works, she completely repaired her mind and recalibrated her understanding of the world according to the insights gained from her right brain. The book is a fascinating journey into the mechanics of the human mind and a valuable recovery guide for anyone touched by a brain injury. The University of Ottawa Heart Institute Health Education Centre Advisor Program recommends this book.