Wacaco Nanopresso portable espresso machine

Need your quality caffeine hit on the road but can’t always find a decent café enroute? Nanopresso is the answer. Ideal for road trips, camping, cottage life, and air travel, too, all you need is hot water and ground coffee to be your own barista and make your own excellent espresso on the go. This hand-powered portable espresso machine requires no electricity, and it incorporates a newly patented pumping system that makes it easy to use. It’s light, portable, durable, pod-friendly and comes in a handy, compact travel case. A detachable cup is also part of the module. wacaco.com/pages/nanopresso