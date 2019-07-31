Out-of-Country Travel Insurance… It’s a Necessity, Not a Luxury



Government health insurance plans will cover most hospital and medical expenses… when you’re in your home province. But when travelling outside of Canada or even your home province, coverage from your provincial health plan is very limited. Only a fraction of your expenses may be covered.

The costs incurred from a medical emergency outside of Canada can be financially crippling.

Travel health insurance is designed to help protect you from the costs of unexpected medical emergencies and related expenses that may happen while you are travelling outside of Canada or your home province.

Choosing the right travel insurance plan is one of the most important buying decisions you’ll ever make.

Travel Insurance for CARP Members protects you with 24/7 worldwide emergency assistance and up to a $10 million dollar policy limit.

Dedicated case managers answer your assistance calls and ensure appropriate care is being received, while medical staff interacts directly with doctors at the hospitals our policyholders are attending. Medical concierge services are offered by StandbyMD. This provides our policyholders with telephone access to a qualified physician anywhere you travel, with additional services offered in the United States.

Travel Insurance for CARP Members has a plan to suit all types of 50-plus travellers:

Single Trip Daily Plans – from 1 to 212 days out of province.

Multi-Trip Annual Plans – for trips of 4, 10, 18, and 30 days, travelling two or more times per year.

Personal Underwriting – available when required.

Non-Underwritten, Non-Medical, In-Canada and more.

When you call the Travel Insurance for CARP Members toll-free telephone number, you’ll be speaking with a licensed insurance broker who is qualified to recommend coverage that is best suited for you, based on your health and travel plans. They will help ensure that you understand all medical questions, and may also recommend that you verify information with your doctor if you seem unsure of your conditions. We want you to be properly insured.

To learn about your coverage options and request your quote, call 1.866.943.6103

Our 2019 Pre-Season Savings Event has a great new benefit: lower rates!

We’re offering the lowest rates in years on our single trip and multi-trip emergency medical plans! We’ll even combine multi-trip and single trip policies to ensure you receive the most coverage for the lowest price.

If you plan to travel in the next 12 months, the time to buy Travel Insurance for CARP Members is now. There’s no fee to switch dates before departure, plus top-ups and extensions are available if required. So buy before September 30, 2019 and save. We’re here for your protection… and savings!

Bonus for Readers of Fifty-Five Plus: CARP members enjoy additional premium savings. So if you’re not yet a CARP member, simply call for a no-obligation quote and get a complimentary one-year digital membership.

Visit carptravel55.ca for details on the complimentary CARP membership offer, along with complete plan details including our new lower rates, applications and sample policy wordings.

Call 1.866.943.6103 toll-free to request a quote and purchase Travel Insurance for CARP Members today.

Travel Insurance for CARP Members is offered by The McLennan Group Life Insurance Inc.,

CARP’s recommended and trusted provider since 1993.