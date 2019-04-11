PAL Chapters Help Performing Artists

Whether the focus is on spaces to prepare for auditions, to entertain or to meet for communal meals, the aim is to maintain the type of creative environment in which the artists feel at ease. In addition, the friendship offered through the Supporting Cast program helps them to stay in their own homes as long as possible. As part of the commitment to care for their own, PAL is now also working to establish a long-term care facility in the Toronto facility.

“Moving here has been one of the best things I ever did,” says actor Nicholas Rice, who has lived in the Toronto PAL building since 2014.“Rent geared to income is pretty seductive for a self-employed actor in his 60s.”

Even more attractive is the lifestyle, adds Nicholas, who met his partner since moving in.“I always feel that the PAL way is best. If you are looking for company you can always find it, but if you want privacy, people respect that too.Then there are all sorts of activities for retirees.I feel very blessed to be here.”

For further information on the PAL umbrella organization, visit palcanada.org.