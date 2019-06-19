Parkland Design and Manufacturing

In the bag

Has your gym bag or your laptop carrier seen better days? Parkland offers some great, functional styles that make sense for today’s lifestyle. These durable bags and accessories feature clean lines and unfussy details, and there’s a limited lifetime warranty on all products. The best thing, though, is that the exterior of all the bags is made with 100 per cent recycled water bottles. The product-line includes totes, duffles, backpacks and accessory cases, from travel kits to laptop and tablet sleeves.