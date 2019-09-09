Would you like to share a beer with your friends, without the alcohol? Offering award-winning craft non-alcoholic beer, Partake Brewing creates ultra-low calorie, non-alcoholic beer that appeals to people on specialty diets who still want to enjoy a great tasting drink. It’s made in Canada too. There are blonde, stout, pale and IPA flavours from which to choose. Discovery packs are available as well. drinkpartake.com