Portable drug-free pain relief

Though this company also makes excellent CBD-based products, if you’re seeking all-natural and drug-free versions that are also child-friendly, the Muscle MX CBD-Free Recovery Balms are your perfect choice. They come in soothing cooling or deep-heating treatment options. Use them together to pack a perfect one-two punch to alleviate joint stiffness and muscle strain, and to aid in improving range of motion, blood flow, and to help speed recovery from minor injuries. They come in solid paste roll-on containers like deodorant, so they are TSA-friendly for carry-on,

too. Visit: musclemx.com/product-category/non-cbd-balms/