Powerful lightweight handheld vacuum

When you need big help with little messes, this versatile Shark® Wandvac packs a powerful suction yet weighs a little over one pound. It’s cordless and powered by its own little stand that plugs into any outlet to provide long battery life. It’s ideal for sucking up the sand at the door during beach vacations, cleaning your car seats on road trips, or getting rid of pet hair on the go anywhere. It’s handy for home use too when you don’t want to haul out the big vacuum for small clean-ups, and it empties with the touch of a button. sharkclean.com