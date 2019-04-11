Pump up the volume of activity

There’s good reason to lace up your sneakers, round up the kids in the family, and get going places beyond the living room couch. Sure, the fresh air is amazing and, yes, Ottawa is full of enticing green spaces, but those aren’t the real motives for leaving the car and the remote control behind now that the spring thaw is here. More active living is a smart — and necessary — health move for both youngsters and oldsters.

These statistics from ParticipACTION tell us why:

Only 35 per cent of Canadian kids and teens aged five to 17 are meeting national physical activity guidelines of 60 minutes of heart-pumping physical activity per day.

Only 13 per cent of adults aged 60 to79 years meet or exceed the physical activity guidelines for their age group, versus 21 per cent of people in the 18-to-39 age group.

Physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality.

Since 1971, this national non-profit organization has been motivating Canadians to get moving for the sake of our health. Whether you’re 60 or six, though, the benefits of making physical activity part of your daily routine are considerable and timeless. Not only do you sleep better, feel better and function better, you think better too.