Stay dry

April showers bring plenty of soggy days, so why not stay dry even when it’s pouring and blustery? A Repel Easy Touch umbrella is just the ticket. There are plenty of different Repel styles and models, but all are designed and constructed to keep you covered and comfortable, despite whatever Mother Nature dishes out, including brisk winds. This light, compact and easy-to-use umbrella has earned industry kudos because it features windy-defying nine-rib construction, excellent water repellency and an instantly drying canopy, along with a lifetime warranty. All you have to do is not lose it.