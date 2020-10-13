Retirement for Two

Everything You Need to Know to Thrive Together as
Long as You Both Shall Live
Maryanne Vandervelde, Ph.D.
Random House
What do you do when you’re faced with day after day of freedom — and day after day with a partner who’s getting on your nerves in ways he or she rarely did when one or both of you were working? If you are among the millions of baby boomers who will retire within the next two decades, this book, written by a retiree, will be helpful. It takes you through the emotional and psychological challenges unique to your retirement years: conflicts due to relocation, sex, spending decisions and togetherness versus separation. Real life stories included.