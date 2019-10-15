Get out of town or around town with a Riese & Müller e-bike. Whether you’re looking for an e-bike for city errands, a weekend at the cottage, touring or fun family commuting, a high-performance e-bike is the ultimate option for those looking for enjoyable and eco-friendly transportation. The Riese & Müller product-line of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes and folding bikes, are a triumph of German engineering skill. Perfected to the tiniest detail and featuring state-of-the-art technology including the industry-leading Bosch drive system, they offer reliable performance and pioneering design. The European-inspired Riese & Müller Load cargo e-bike is a must for spring road trips. Adjustable to various rider heights, the Load cargo e-bike is very flexible and ideal for sharing. $9609 and up. Available at Scooteretti in Ottawa. r-m.de/en-ca