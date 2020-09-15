Safe transparency for better communications

Wearing a mask when one can’t social distance might be the new normal, but for the hearing impaired, the inability to see lips moving as people

speak can result in communication issues when faces are covered with cloth. That’s why ADCO Hearing Products have created masks with a transparent window around the mouth that enables not only lipreading, but also gives a clear view for all to see the bright smiles that might been missing from our public interactions recently. They are machine washable and cochlear implant friendly, and ADCO will soon be launching a children’s line as well. Visit: adcohearing.com/