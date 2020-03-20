SCOTTeVEST — The ideal travel jacket

From the outside, these quality jackets appear to be classic monotone-colored all-weather gear, but you’ll be amazed at all the secret extras hidden within. (As shown in this photograph.) The entire SCOTTeVEST line sports specialized interiors chock full of pockets to fit different sizes of gear from wallets, phones, cameras, passports…to even tablets and water bottles, and they offer RFID protection for your credit cards, too. You’ll be impressed at how much travel gear they can carry. They are also water, stain, and wrinkle resistant, and the sleeves are removable which turns them into ideal hiking vests. scottevest.com