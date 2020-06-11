Shark Tank backed men’s travel wear

When wealthy Canadian businessman, frequent traveller, and celebrity Robert Herjavec was pitched the Buttercloth® line of men’s shirts on Shark Tank, he invested immediately. In fact, he not only gave them a deal, he’s now also lent his name to a newly designed collection. He says, “I’ve never seen a shirt like this, built with long-fiber cotton. It’s something you just have to feel to believe.” The material really does feels as silky as butter, and since the shirts are inherently breathable, insanely comfortable and totally wrinkle resistant, the entire business/casual line is ideal for travel. buttercloth.com