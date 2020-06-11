Solar products that give back

Every household needs a solar-powered light and tech charger for an emergency power outage, but they are even more useful when traveling. The entire line of Waka Waka Solar Products that include flashlights, power banks/lights and full solar panels are powered purely by the sun and are long-lasting on a single charge. Better yet, all these ecofriendly items give back. For every product purchased, Waka Waka will supply the same to an underprivileged community that needs it. To date, they have provided their life-changing products to over 1.2 million people in off-grid areas around the world. waka-waka.com