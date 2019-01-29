“Spice of the Caribbean”

With its turquoise waters, diverse wildlife and spice-scented volcanic peaks, Grenada and its sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are home to a planet’s worth of natural attractions. Although it is still under-the-radar for mainstream travellers, this three-island destination located in the eastern Caribbean south of Barbados is fast drawing the attention of independent travellers who are fascinated by the archipelago’s beauty and rich cultural traditions.

History and cultural heritage

An ideal place to begin exploring Grenada is in the capital city of St. George’s. First settled by indigenous Arawak and Caribs, St. George’s was founded in 1649 by the French, who established Fort Royale (later named Fort George after the island was ceded to the British). Wrapped around a horseshoe-shaped harbour, the capital served as a military focal point, a hub for commercial trade and as an administrative centre.

Today, visitors can delve into this past within St. George’s historic district, a collection of buildings featuring fine examples of Georgian architecture. You’ll also see Gothic Revival influences such as flying buttresses, decorative gingerbread trim and stained glass among the inventory of designated buildings.

Well worth a stop are the Grenada National Museum, housed within a building that served as the French barracks in 1704, Fort George for its panoramic views and Market Square, home to a bustling daily market brimming with handicrafts, tropical fruit and vegetables as well as spices such as locally-grown nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice and turmeric, all highly prized during the colonial period.

Learn more about the products of the “Spice Island” at Laura’s Herb & Spice Garden, an educational botanical project located at the southern tip of the island. A guided walk illustrates how Grenada’s rich volcanic soil is fertile ground for plants such as mauby, soursop and shadow beni, a leafy herb somewhat similar to cilantro. All contribute to the unique flavours of Grenadian cuisine, a delicious mix of African, Arawak, French and British influences.