Street Smarts

From the files of Fifty-Five Plus | May 2019

Walking is the most basic form of transportation. It’s also an enjoyable exercise. Walking keeps you fit, is good for your heart and has many other health benefits. Best of all, just about anyone can do it.

But you have to be wary when you walk. Transport Canada statistics show that seniors continue to account for over one-third of all pedestrian fatalities. Out of 335 pedestrians killed in 2001, for example, 110 victims were age 65 or over.

Older pedestrians are at higher risk of falling or being hit by a vehicle, because mobility and perception deteriorate as part of the aging process. An injury can be more serious and recovery takes longer, but staying cooped up at home is no solution. In most cases, the benefits of the exercise, independence and social activities associated with walking, outweigh the risks.

Most pedestrian injuries are preventable. But pedestrian safety must be addressed as a shared responsibility:

Personal safety precautions

Defensive drivers

A pedestrian-friendly environment.

As Canada’s population ages, this issue is becoming more and more important.

How to prevent a mishap

Most injuries to older pedestrians occur in broad daylight, in familiar surroundings. The Canada Safety Council recommends the following simple, common sense precautions: