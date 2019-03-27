Stroke and Older Women

“Women are less likely to return home and live on their own again after a stroke compared to men,” says stroke expert Dr.Anita Mountain. “This is not because men make more functional gains but because they are more likely to have a caregiver such as a spouse at home. This is very significant because the main goal for most people following stroke rehabilitation is to be able to go home.” A 2018 Heart & Stroke poll confirms this: over half of men (55 per cent) but less than half of women (47 per cent) say their spouse would care for them after they had a stroke. The poll also showed that women’s biggest worry after a stroke is to lose their mobility and independence and not be able to live on their own anymore.

Because stroke happens abruptly, family members — most often women — face a steep learning curve in a caregiving role. Women caregivers tend to deal well with physical deficits in their partners. They have more difficulty with emotional or behavioural issues and generally express the need for respite when faced with these situations. Male caregivers are more likely to look for practical, outside help — such as hiring someone to help with housekeeping and meals or finding programs to take their partner to for the day. Increasingly, adult children (usually daughters) are becoming caregivers for a parent who experiences a stroke. This can lead to ‘role overload’ and exhaustion as they juggle other responsibilities such as employment and parenting. Women’s caregiving roles will continue to increase as the Canadian population ages and care burden shifts away from overcrowded hospitals. Unfortunately, women caregivers may ignore their own health to care for others and experience more stress and lower well-being. Although caregiving can be a positive experience in many ways, ironically, older women caring for a stroke survivor may be putting themselves at higher risk for having a stroke or other major health problem. What can we do? What can we as individuals and as a community do to minimize the occurrence and effects of stroke? Know and manage your stroke risk factors. Take the Heart & Stroke Risk Assessment at heartandstroke.ca/risk.

Prevent stroke with healthy habits: eat a healthy diet, stay active, reduce stress and maintain a healthy weight. Work with your health care providers to manage medical conditions that increase risk, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm) and sleep apnea.

Recognize the signs of stroke and act FAST! Face: is it drooping? Arms: can you raise both? Speech: is it slurred or jumbled?

Time: to call 9-1-1 right away.