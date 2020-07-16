Stylish and security-conscious travel wallet

Casery’s Milan Wallet is made from vegan leather which animal lovers will appreciate, and it’s extremely well organized for travel. Dedicated pockets specially designed for items like your passport, phone, boarding pass, credit cards, ID etc. keep your on-the-go essentials at your fingertips. It can also double as a purse due to a detachable shoulder strap which you can shoulder-cross to avoid theft, and the lining is made with RFID-blocking material which means no one can scan and steal your credit or bank card chip information through it. They come in black, grey, and powder pink. thecasery.com/products/milan-travelwallet-black