Stylish anti-pest wear

Imagine having stylish accessories to wear during tropical trips or evenings outside in the summer months that repel biting and dangerous bugs and insects. New Orleans based company Pang Wangle has made that a reality with a patented permethrin Insect Shield® bound right into the cloth of elegant scarves and flowing wraps that keep pests like mosquitos, ticks, flies, fleas, chiggers, ants and midges (no-see-ums) at bay. The safe and odorless insect protection material lasts 70-plus washes, is made from eco-friendly recycled cotton and is moisture wicking and hypoallergenic, too. They also make bags, hats, and pants.pangwangle.com