Easier ironing

The Collar Press is a new product that takes over the task of ironing your shirt collars, while inside the clothes dryer. Why take your dress shirts to the dry cleaner when, thanks to this invention by Ontario entrepreneur Michael Mota, the job can be done more easily at home? After washing a shirt, simply snap the Collar Press onto the collar and place it in the dryer. The hot air generated by the dryer will heat up the stainless-steel interior of the product, which will effectively iron the collar while it dries. Each order comes with two Collar Presses.