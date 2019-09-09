The Galaxy Watch Active is a lightweight, stylish fitness watch that tracks data and also gives you advice so you can meet your goals. Sleek and comfortable, it’s suitable to wear on any occasion, and it keeps you connected so you never miss out. It’s also a wellness motivator, showing your daily activity goal, active calories, exercise time and motivational messages. It also automatically detects up to six exercises, while tracking up to 40 more. Bands are interchangeable and watch faces are customizable. samsung.com