The Hike It Bike It Walk It Drive It Guide: To Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston And Beyond

By Ann Campbell

Boston Mills Press

Divided into five sections, sightseeing on a bicycle, exploring on foot, excursions by car, outdoor spectacles, and discovering more outdoors, the author’s first Hike It Bike It guide features a variety of outdoor daytrips in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. The book includes Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal, mountain biking, Sunday biking, the Thousand Islands Parkway, Ottawa’s Greenbelt, Mont Bleu, Pink Lake, Trans Canada Trail, Gatineau Park, Lusk Caves, food and flowers, Ottawa Valley, covered bridges, sugaring off, music festivals, heritage attractions, country fairs, winter fun, birdwatching, picnics, excursions for kids, whitewater rafting, canoeing, tobogganing, tubing, skiing and more. Contains maps, directions, up-to-date info and contact phone numbers. Considering our travel restrictions, a great guide or gift for anyone.