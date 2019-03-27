The Natural

In 1993, her swimming career almost ended, when she was involved in a traffic accident while leading the cycling leg of her first triathlon in Kingston. She suffered a rare C1 vertebra fracture, which sidelined her for three months. During that injury time, she was able to stay fit by doing lifejacket-assisted water running and stretching instead of swimming. When she returned to swimming, the injury had impacted her physically but didn’t affect her motivation. “It (neck injury) changed my style in freestyle because it affected my neck mobility. My neck has not been the same as it was, but life goes on.” Marshall doesn’t compete in triathlons (swimming, cycling and running) anymore, but she did resume swimming and breaking age-group records.

And don’t expect her to stop anytime soon. As she’ll tell anyone new to the sport, it’s a lifetime sport that will give you the time of your life, whether it’s important physical exercise, a stronger cardiovascular system, more social time or a time to clear your mind. Even if you have pre-existing health issues, swimming workouts can be modified to benefit any swimmer. “You can do it for many, many years,” she emphasized.“There’s a man in Winnipeg who went to 104 and set world records for certain events.” Jaring Timmerman set two world records in January 2014, before passing away less than 10 months later at age 105, the oldest masters swimmer in the world.