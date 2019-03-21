Certainly, their style does not try to replicate that of the aunts and uncles who are Leahy. As leahymusic.ca explains, “The ‘Leahy sound’ — a combination of strong stride piano, unique bass guitar and drumming styles along with driving rhythm guitar — was the foundation from which wildly talented fiddle-led instrumentals and vocals were launched to mainstream music listeners.”

The wildly talented junior Leahys are on a path all of their own, with different influences and interests along the way. “The Next Generation Leahy sound has been evolving and developing, and will continue to do so for years,” their father says. “Our music is an expression of minds that are developing and creating music with influences from around the world. For instance, I didn’t have the Internet growing up. Our kids literally have the world of music before them.”

Since they’re interested in so many different instruments, new music is inevitable, and that’s fine with them. “The kids aren’t trying to fit into a category. They’re proud of their heritage and everything that has led them here today, and they play that music with great love,” says Doug. “But NGL’s own sound involves more vocals, more instrumentation, and a wider variety of styles. Each voice in the band is heard because they’re interested in such a wide variety of things; each has something to bring to the table.”

Much has changed since the long-ago days when the kids were turning heads at fiddle and step-dance competitions and people began asking for them to perform at events. “When we first started out [as a group onstage], Jen and I were in almost every number and we were carrying a lot of responsibility and carrying the show,” Doug mentions. That scenario has since reversed. “Now we are only in a few numbers and now they are the show. And that’s the direction we want things to go. They were part of our show, and now they bring us on for a number or two and we’re part of their show.”