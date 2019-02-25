The Original Harlem Globetrotters

Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets (family pack) in 100 level to The Harlem Globetrotters!

Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Contest Details

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

Show Date: Sunday, March 31st, 2 p.m.

Draw Date: Monday, March 18th

On the heels of taking their unparalleled entertainment to capacity crowds overseas, the Harlem Globetrotters will return to North America with their all-new Fan Powered World Tour heading to Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages. The Globetrotters will bring their unrivaled show to fans in over 250 North American cities during their upcoming tour.

New this year, you can download the Globetrotters’ interactive mobile application with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game. You can also use the app to participate in an extended world record by spinning a ball on your finger.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including Showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favourites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America – including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young and Mighty Mortimer.* After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.#

*Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.

# Subject to availability.