The Soul in the Garden

From the Zen garden to the Paradise Garden, garden design throughout history has been influenced by the sacred. At its simplest, Zen garden design captures the essence of nature to support the peaceful contemplation required for meditation. The raked gravel symbolizes variously purity, water and space or distance, while the emerging rocks represent a distant mountain landscape, also designed to promote quiet contemplation and a peaceful state of mind.

Where the Zen garden minimizes distractions, the Paradise Garden engages all the senses. The classic Paradise Garden design features an enclosed space, most commonly a rectangle that keeps the wildness of nature at bay and symbolizes the Garden of Eden, now closed off from humanity. Four quadrants of beds featuring fragrant plants and herbs may be quartered by canals, rills or elongated ponds, or more simply have a single fountain at their centre.

This design captures the description in Genesis of a central spring that feeds four rivers flowing from the Garden of Eden to the world beyond. The garden is filled with fragrant plants and the sound of splashing water to overwhelm visitors’ senses. The Paradise Garden concept has been widely influential for centuries, from the strongly geometric arrangements of watercourses and pathways at the Taj Mahal to the more baroque and symbolic plantings at Versailles, with many monastery gardens in-between.