The ultimate travel t-shirt

Thompson Tee’s undershirts for men and women have patented, ‘sweatproof technology’ without chemical treatments, so you can confidently wear them for days on end without worrying about body odour when you have little chance to launder your clothes.

They come in a variety of styles, colours and fits, and are soft, comfortable, and machine washable and dryer safe, too.

They also come with a 30-day guarantee even if they have been worn or washed. They are the ideal undergarment for travel, and this company now also makes a line of premium cotton face masks with free shipping to Canada. thompsontee.com