Susan Moon

Shambhala Publications, Inc.

Although getting older brings physical changes, as well as altering relationships and thoughts about what the future holds, aging also brings gifts of time, experience and perspective. So says author Susan Moon about her experiences in getting older and the spiritual lessons she is learning along the way. In an uplifting style, her collection of essays is comical, introspective, honest and wise. Moon’s stories offer connections we can all relate to as we move into and through the next phase of our lives. This is Getting Old: Zen Thoughts on Aging with Humor and Dignity will have you marvelling at the mystery of life and living fully and wonderfully in the present moment.