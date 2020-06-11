Tiny portable washing gadget

The Scrubba™ wash bag is a must for camping, cottage life, travel and anywhere you don’t have a spot to do your laundry. Touted as “the world’s smallest washing machine” and weighing only 5oz., it’s like a washboard in a bag, and so much more sanitary than washing clothes by hand in a hotel sink. The process is simple. Just add water, soap and knead like bread so that all the little scrubbing nodules inside can do their job. It also allows for lighter packing because you can bring less clothing when ‘laundering on the go’ is a certainty. thescrubba.com