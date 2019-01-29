Travel Bug

News and adventure to expand your horizons

By Michele Peterson | Jan/Feb 2019

Spring caribou migration in Nunavut

Plan now to attend the spring caribou migration in Nunavut, a bucket-list experience featuring memorable opportunities to witness thousands of caribou as they embark on their annual migration. Once the ice begins to thaw in the north above the tree line, the barren grounds of the Arctic come alive with wildlife activity, making it an ideal time to view species such as musk ox, wolverine, bear and fox. With the capital city of Iqaluit, Nunavut, as your base, you can also see the northern lights as they reflect off the sea ice and enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing, cross-country skiing and ATV adventures. First Air airline, based in Kanata, operates services to a range of communities in Nunavut, Nunavik and the Northwest Territories. DestinationNunavut.ca

Winter in Japan’s powder capital

Elite Havens Luxury Villa Rentals has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the beautiful properties of Niseko Boutique. Located near Sapporo on the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, Niseko is renowned for its ski slopes that receive fresh blankets of snow throughout the winter season. The Niseko Boutique portfolio includes luxury lodges, traditional ski chalets and chic modern apartments set in Hirafu, a village known for its cosy cafes, gourmet restaurants and vibrant nightlife. While in Hirafu, visitors can also immerse themselves in traditional Japanese culture at one of the many local volcanic hot springs. Established in 1998, Elite Havens offers more than 200 select villa rentals in exotic destinations including Bali, Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and now Japan. elitehavens.com

Historic Scottish royalty in the Rockies

Looking for a royal Rocky Mountain experience this winter? The Malcolm Hotel has just opened in Canmore, Alberta, in the heart of the Canadian Rockies near Banff and Jasper National Parks. Situated between two natural creeks in the Spring Creek area, the $43 million dollar Malcolm Hotel features 124 luxurious rooms and suites, fine-dining as well as expansive conference and event space. Its impressive contemporary design reflects the royal pageantry and heritage of Scotland’s Malcolm III who was the King of Scots from 1058 to 1093 and later nicknamed “Canmore” meaning “Great Chief” in Gaelic. Property highlights include an outdoor swimming pool with panoramic mountain views, as well as proximity to the recreational options of this four-season Rocky Mountain playground. hotelmalcolm.ca

Off-season experiences and savings in Bath

The winter season is an ideal time for travellers looking to immerse themselves in England’s authentic culture, countryside and heritage. To help visitors discover the delights of off-season travel, popular day tour company Around and About Bath has created a number of local experiences. Each of these curated experiences is a carefully crafted, all-inclusive journey of discovery for small groups of between two and four guests. Tour themes include Stonehenge & Secret Somerset in Winter, Hidden Cotswolds & Cold Kings, Cathedrals & Designer Outlets, Medieval Morsels & Memories and more. Discount codes are available online. aroundandaboutbath.com

Michele Peterson is a Cobourg-based travel journalist. She can be reached at michelepeterson.com.