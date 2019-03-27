Travel Bug

There’s no need to leave your favourite four-pawed pal at home this spring. For a vacation you’ll both enjoy, hit the road for Domaine Summum, a dog-centric boutique hotel situated in Mont Tremblant, Quebec less than an hour from Montreal. This rustic-chic country property permits pets to be off-leash and there’s no size or breed restriction or any extra fees for two dogs. Pets can swim in the private lake, run off-leash along groomed forested trails and even enjoy a special menu as well as high-quality boarding, a spa with pet grooming and day camp services. In addition to suites and stand-alone cottages, Domaine Summum also offers a clubhouse that sleeps 18 people and up to eight dogs. domainesummum.com

Celebrate Easter in Southern Iceland For a memorable, multi-generational holiday the whole family will enjoy this Easter, why not head to Hotel Rangá in southern Iceland? This boutique, luxury retreat features log cabins in an other-worldly setting ideal for stargazing, with Northern Lights wake-up calls, observatory, resident astronomers and in-room photography tips. Outdoor adventures include super jeep tours through the valley of the Norse god Thor and excursions to Hellar for cave exploring in the largest man-made cave in Iceland. Their 2019 Easter Packages include accommodation for four nights, breakfast buffet, welcome drink, free access to the public swimming pools in the villages of Hella or Hvolsvöllur and a traditional Icelandic three-course dinner on Easter Sunday in the hotel’s Nordic restaurant overlooking the East-Rangá River, and more. hotelranga.is