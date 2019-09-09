Travel Bug

News and adventure to expand your horizons

By Michele Peterson | September 2019

Countdown to the 150th anniversary of The Met

In 2020, The Metropolitan Museum of Art will celebrate its 150th anniversary with exhibitions, events and special activities honouring the generations of New Yorkers, visitors and supporters that have built The Met over the years. Throughout its upcoming anniversary year, The Met will offer opportunities for the international and local community, as well as institutions, organizations and individuals to celebrate art together. The Met will also be hosting a full season of MetLiveArts performances, featuring visual and performance artist Nikhil Chopra as the Artist in Residence for 2019–20. metmuseum.org

White Line Hotels adds to portfolio

White Line Hotels, an elite collection of boutique hotels, has recently added a selection of hand-picked properties to its portfolio. Notable additions include Bursa, a 33-room, boutique property in Kiev, Ukraine and 1477 Reichhalter, a small historic guesthouse situated in the heart of the Alto Adige market town of Lana in the bountiful region of South Tyrol, Italy. Another notable new member of the collection is Breac. House, a modern retreat set facing the sea just north of Dunfanaghy, Ireland, a small town known for its white sandy beaches. Each of the properties boasts unique design characteristics, treasured furnishings, contemporary artwork and well-crafted finishes that respect their setting, authentic character and architecture. Whitelinehotels.com

Experience the western lifestyle at Bar U Ranch National Historic Site

Try your hand at roping a steer at the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site, a working ranch located on The Cowboy Trail near Longview, Alberta. Bar U Ranch is Canada’s only National Historic Site commemorating the history of ranching. Its collection of 35 preserved buildings includes barns, a cookhouse, blacksmith shop and cabins. It captures the spirit and history of a ranch operation that lasted from 1882 to 1950 and was one of the leading ranching operations in Canada, extending across 63,184 hectares (158,000 acres) with a herd of 10,410 cattle and 500 horses. Visitors can explore the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site by horse-drawn wagon or on foot during the operating season of May 17 to September 30, 2019. pc.gc.ca

Starline announces the next generation of tours in Los Angeles

For more than 50 years, Starline Tours has been synonymous with movie stars and their Hollywood lifestyles. The company has grown from its roots of offering tours of celebrity homes, to more than 30 different tours featuring sights in Los Angeles’ historic downtown to the legendary beaches of Santa Monica. In addition to their popular 24 and 48-hour Los Angeles City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off tour by double-decker bus, they’ve added shorter tours for time-crunched visitors. A new Los Angeles by Night tour delivers Sunset Strip scenery and other hot spots to visitors who want a look at famous clubs and restaurants. Starlinetours.com

Take a journey through history in Singapore

To commemorate the Singapore Bicentennial in 2019, the Park Hotel Group has launched two special walking itineraries. The self-guided tours feature national monuments, local hideaways, gourmet delights and exhibitions commemorating the beginning of Singapore’s modern history following Sir Stamford Raffles’ arrival in 1819. Highlights include the Old Parliament House (the oldest surviving building in Singapore), impressive Sri Thendayuthapani Temple, Fort Canning Park, the Park Hotel Clarke Quay riverscape and many sites important in Singapore history, such as the signing of the 1819 treaty. Established in 1961, the Park Hotel Group has 20 hotels and resorts across the Asia Pacific. parkhotelgroup.com

Michele Peterson is a Cobourg-based travel writer who can be reached at michelepeterson.com.