Unforgettable Ontario: 100 Destinations

Noel Hudson

Firefly Books

This is a beautifully illustrated guide that highlights 100 of some of the best Ontario places to travel. This author ventures to all corners of the province into Ontario’s cities, towns and villages and traverses the countryside and areas off the beaten path. An additional bonus is that this book features the music, literary and cultural festivals in the regions visited. Each stop has a handy what-to-see-and-do guide. A great resource for the car or at the cottage.