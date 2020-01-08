Always been interested in what makes people tick?

Come make science with us as a research participant.

Join the ADULT VOLUNTEER PANEL!



We warmly invite you to take part in one of our many psychology and neuroscience studies at our scenic Highland Creek valley campus. We particularly seek participants aged 40 and older.

The Department of Psychology at the University of Toronto Scarborough is a major centre of research focused on cognition and behaviour. We warmly invite community members to take part in one of our many psychology and neuroscience studies.

To be a participant, you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Speak/write English at a senior high school level

Be able to come to the University of Toronto Scarborough campus for certain studies.

Being a research participant is a casual, flexible commitment. We compensate you for this service you are providing, and you can take part in studies that fit your availability and interests.

For more details and to sign up:

Scan the QR code or visit http://uoft.me/AVPInfo



1265 Military Trail, Scarborough, ON M1C 1A4