Very cool mini-fridges

Whether you need extra cold storage space for your outdoor backyard barbecues, pool parties, camping with your trailer, or even at your cottage, these ultra-light (55- lbs.) Galvanz Retro Fridges are all the rage and easy to transport for off-property fun times in any season. They also come in eye-catching colors to enhance your décor in a rec room or family space. They are ENERGY STAR® qualified, and contain a mini-freezer shelf inside,

a crisper, and door shelves. The retro line also comes in larger sizes up to a 12-cubic-foot capacity with top door freezers. Visit: galanzamericas.com or Canadian Tire.