Virgin Voyages set sail from Miami

Entrepreneur Richard Branson’s highly anticipated new cruise line, Virgin Voyages, sets sail from Miami this April, with itineraries that explore Key West, Puerto Playa, Riviera Maya or Costa Maya, and stop at their spectacular private island oasis called The Beach Club at Bimini. If you want to meet Richard in person, join his “Birthday Bash” cruise in July as he will be celebrating on board. Dubbed as “the cruise for people who hate cruises”, the ultra-modern vessel Scarlet Lady is outfitted with a bevy of high-tech amenities, futuristic cabin designs and avant-garde extras. Cruises are all adult-only, and Captain Wendy Williams will be at the helm as the first Canadian woman to captain a ship for a major cruise line. Accessible cabins available. virginvoyages.com