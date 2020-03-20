Visit Dominica for health and wellness

The tiny Caribbean island of Dominica has bounced back to its original lush and lovely state with new vegetation after the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and is ready once again to receive those seeking an eco-activity filled holiday in a tropical paradise. Dubbed “The Nature Island”, Dominica is known for its pristine rainforests threaded with 365 rivers, 12 dramatic waterfalls, and dotted with soothing natural hot springs. It also offers excellent snorkelling and diving in crystal clear waters. Adventurers of all skill levels can explore the Waitukubuli National Trail — the longest hiking trail in the Caribbean — and the newly reopened Rosalie Bay Resort & Spa offers curated health and wellness programs in a stunning South Pacific style setting. discoverdominica.com