Wearable vitamins?

Lifestyle and wellness brand Akalo promotes topical vitamin delivery rather than pill-popping for times when you are on really on the go while travelling and your immune system can easily become compromised. They have created skin patches that can provide a continual slow release of vitamins B1 or D3 over a 24-hr period to your bloodstream — bypassing your digestive system which can dilute the efficacy of vitamin tablets. B1 is a great defense against jet leg and can also prevent hangovers, and D3 can improve sleep, boost your mood and bolster your immune system.

Visit: akalo.co/.