Worth A Read

What is Love

By Pauli Rose Libsohn

Page Publishing, Inc.

In What is Love, Pauli Rose Libsohn chronicles her parents’ 60-year love affair, the secret writings that made that love so strong, and the promise to tell the world. The story behind this book had its beginning in the 1930s at a beach. That’s when a 12-year-old girl named Mitzi fell in love at first sight with David, the handsome lifeguard. This true-life narrative details a subsequent bond and love affair that succeeds, despite incredible odds. Mitzi and David’s commitment to each other prevails through the perseverance of a love so strong that it overcomes all obstacles.

As the daughter of Mitzi and David, author Pauli Rose Libsohn has written a fascinating biography about a fairytale that did come true. Pauli Rose has also published three other books, Immortal Kisses — Confessions of a Poet, Songs of You: A Postscript and Silhouettes: Literary Passageways, based on the poetry and writings of her mother Mitzi.

Your Fittest Future Self: Making Choices Today for a Happier, Healthier, Fitter Future You

By Kathleen Trotter

Dundurn Press

If you’re struggling to stay in shape, check out fitness expert Kathleen Trotter’s new book, Your Fittest Future Self: Making Choices Today for a Happier, Healthier, Fitter Future You. Offering a functional approach to fitness, this how-to guide helps readers factor their personal health, schedule, and lifestyle into overall fitness plans and goals in order to achieve their “fittest future self.” You’ll learn what an “individual health mix” is and how to create your own, why fitness is not a one-size-fits-all activity and how to find your own fit, plus how to make your glycemic index and gut health work for you. Since Trotter’s delivery is both fun and approachable, you might actually enjoy the whole exercise.

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing

By Marie Kondo

Ten Speed Press

There’s plenty of discussion lately about the joys of tidiness, thanks to the hit Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. Even if you’re not yet artfully folding your shirt and sheets, you might be wondering what this organizational trend is all about. It started with The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, the New York Times best-selling guide to decluttering your home. Written by the international tidying guru, it takes you step-by-step through her KonMari Method, a category-by-category system and a philosophy focused on decluttering, mindfulness, serenity and joy.

Mostly Plants: 101 Delicious Flexitarian Recipes from the Pollan Family

By Tracy Pollan, Dana Pollan, Lori Pollan, Corky Pollan

Forward by Michael Pollan

Harper Collins Canada When Canada’s revised Food Guide was released earlier this year, there was a key message: “Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits, whole grain foods and protein foods. Choose protein foods that come from plants more often.” In Mostly Plants, you’ll discover appealing and creative ways to focus more of your meal preparation on vegetables and plant-based foods. Recipes can be tweaked to accommodate different needs and tastes, including vegetarian, gluten free, and dairy free options. Better yet, a lot of these dishes can be ready and on the dinner plates in 35 minutes or less. Sheet pan suppers, one-pot meals and skillet-to-oven options make healthier eating enticing, realistic and doable.

Help Your Executor Before You Leave: The Book You Didn’t Know You Needed

By James Metz

Archway Publishing

Retired math teacher James Metz was helping his executor prepare his personal affairs when he realized he wanted to share what he learned in the process: it’s essential to plan, now, for when we leave this earth. In Help Your Executor Before You Leave: The Book You Didn’t Know You Needed, Metz outlines specific instructions and provides detailed lists that will enable you to get this all-important task done ASAP. Covering topics ranging from preparing vital documents to choosing an executor, the book focuses on how being proactive in this way can help alleviate some of the stress at the end of life. “Thinking about and dealing with death is a difficult subject for many. Some may neglect the process that with just a little pre-planning can make life down the road — when things are in the thick of difficulty — much easier,” he notes.

Compiled by Pam Dillon.

