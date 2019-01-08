WWE LIVE Road to Wrestlemania

Enter for a chance to WIN a Family Pack of Four Tickets

Winner will be selected on Tuesday, January 29

Friday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Tickets are available Friday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.

Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre will once again play host to the greatest superstars in sports entertainment as the WWE returns to Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 8.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.Ticketmaster.ca, www.canadiantirecentre.com, by phone at 1-877-788-FANS (3267), in person at The Sens Store at Carlingwood Mall, Place d’Orléans and in the ByWard Market or at the Canadian Tire Centre box office. The Canadian Tire Centre box office does not sell tickets in-person on the first day of sales, Ottawa Senators hockey excluded.

See your favourite Superstars live in action as the WWE returns to Ottawa for the first time in 2019! Superstars currently scheduled to appear include:

Intercontinental Champion – Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship.

Finn Balor and Elias vs. Drew McIntyre and The All Mighty Bobby Lashley

Plus, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and many more! (card is subject to change)

Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket vendor for Canadian Tire Centre events. Tickets purchased through unauthorized ticket vendors are subject to cancellation and purchasers may be denied access to the event. Only those tickets purchased through authorized vendors are guaranteed seating.

