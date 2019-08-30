You Simply Can’t Afford to Buy Travel Insurance Based on Price Alone!

When you travel outside of Canada or even your home province, coverage provided by your provincial health plan for hospital and medical expenses is very limited. The expenses you incur from a medical emergency outside of Canada can be financially crippling.

Travel health insurance is designed to help protect you from the costs of unexpected medical emergencies outside of Canada or your home province. But be aware… not all plans provide the same coverage, and you get what you pay for.

If the price sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

When choosing a travel insurance plan, don’t be fooled by bargain-basement pricing. Take the time to look at the included benefits, coverage levels and most importantly, the policy maximums. Be sure the policy fits your health profile – and your needs. If in doubt, ask questions. For example:

PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS: What are the restrictions and limitations?

FULL LENGTH OF TRIP: Will you be covered for the duration of your trip?

CHANGE OF PLANS: Can coverage be extended after you’ve departed?

ASSISTANCE SERVICES: What is offered, and how are services accessed?

Always read the fine print and ask questions BEFORE you buy, because having travel insurance without proper coverage is like having no insurance at all. And don’t wait until the last minute to buy your travel insurance – give yourself time to compare plans.

And while we’re on the subject of comparing plans:

