The Zero-Mile Diet: A Year-Round Guide to Growing Organic Food

Carolyn Herriot

Harbour Publishing

Most people don’t understand where their food comes from or the environmental and health impacts of processed and packaged food. To pacify her concerns about where healthy food would come from in the future, Carolyn Herriot — author, speaker, workshop leader on organic gardening and owner of a certified-organic seed business in Victoria, British Columbia — decided to grow as much as her own food as possible. Her book follows a year of sustainable home-grown food production, growing healthy organic food, cooking and eating seasonal foods from her garden, saving seeds for future harvests and putting food away for the winter.