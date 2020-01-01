Solve & Win

Cooking Easter Dinner Word Search
Online Edition | Compiled by: Pat MacAulay
Enter to Win! Once you find all the words a secret word or phrase will pop-up with a link, click the link and fill in the form. It’s as simple as that, but don’t forget the secret word or phrase. Good luck!
Winners will be randomly chosen from entries received by April 20, 2020. Each winner receives a prize compliments of Fifty-Five Plus.
Did you finish the puzzle on the magazine? Fill in the form to enter the contest.
Select Level:
{{ currentLevel.width }}x{{ currentLevel.height }}
{{cell.letter}}
The answer to our January/February Chilly Word Search was BLACK ICE. We have an extended list of winners this issue Gilles Forté of Ottawa, June Sears of Brockville and Paul Addams of Perth. Thank you to all the readers who replied.