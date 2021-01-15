Grandparenting in a Pandemic

A bewildering question of weighing risks and benefits

Intentional Grandparenting

Mary Jane Sterne and Peggy Edwards

When I worked in public health, we were constantly dealing with the concept of risk reduction to protect health, and the idea of balancing risk and benefits, especially in the face of an infectious

disease. Enter COVID-19—the global pandemic we knew would come sometime, but never dreaming it would be in our lifetime.

In retirement, I never imagined that the debate about risks and benefits would become central to my role as a grandparent, which is clearly the best profession I have ever had. We all hoped the crisis would be short-lived. Now seven months have elapsed, and as one grandfather told me, “It’s been confusing and difficult to know what to do, but we love our grandkids and we find ways to stay connected.”

Early on when we first became aware of the pandemic and the serious consequences for older people, grandparents everywhere were sad but smart. We switched to online contact with the grandkids, enjoying chatting, games and even eating dinner “together” through FaceTime, Zoom and other digital platforms. Some were able to help with home schooling doing reading, math, and social studies projects online with their grandchildren.

I talked with several grandparents who admitted (and promised me to secrecy) that they had gone outside of public health warnings about risk, because their role as caregivers was essential to the health and well-being of their adult children and grandchildren. “My daughter is a single parent of two,” explained one grandmother. “She and the children could not survive without my help with caregiving. She must work to feed the family and even if she could afford it, daycares are closed.”

Another grandmother, whose son was going

through a difficult divorce found herself torn between

the decision to go and help him and her two young

granddaughters, or to stay away for the sake of

safeguarding her own health. “Fairly quickly I

understood that my role as a helping caregiver gave

me meaning in life,” she said “and that we need to be

compassionate with ourselves and our family in these

difficult times.”

Some grandparents have had their adult children

and grandchildren return home because of the

pandemic.Dorothy and Paul welcomed their daughter

and her two young children home from Mexico,

where the schools were closed indefinitely and there

was little access to testing and treatment.After 14 days

of strict isolation,the grandkids settled in and started

school in Ottawa, up the street at the same school

their Mom had gone to as a child. “In my midseventies, I never thought I’d be making school

lunches again or struggling to find the energy to keep

up with an active five-year-old,” says Dorothy.“We are

aware of the risks to us, but the benefits—for the

children, their Mom and us are worth it.After all, this

is what family is about.”

As the good weather arrived, we saw that proper

public health measures (hand washing,wearing masks

and physical distancing) worked to“flatten the curve”

and reduce community transmission.We progressed to

the idea of “social bubbles” wherein we could create

a bubble of 10—grandchildren and other family

members and friends who agreed to keep close

contacts within this realm and to not interact if anyone

had symptoms of COVID-19 or were feeling unwell.

We enjoyed outdoor meetings in backyards, front

laneways and parks, keeping our distance and mostly

not snuggling with our grandchildren.This worked to

some extent, with older grandkids.Not so much with

toddlers and preschoolers. One grandmother

described her back garden visit with her 4-year-old

grandson Fenton and his parents.

“Fen knows he mustn’t come too near us and has

actually found a thin stick about two metres long,

which he uses periodically to check his distance. Last

time we visited, as we were saying good-bye, he left

his parents’side,ran to us and quickly hugged my leg

and then his Granddad’s leg.Then,saying nothing and

without looking at us, he ran back to his parents. His

action touched me deeply.”

“It just isn’t right,”said another grandmother.“Very

young children do not understand why we cannot

hug and kiss them like we used to, even if they have

been told about the virus and how to stay safe.

Grandparents are an important source of

unconditional love and visa versa. My granddaughter

is hurt and confused. It breaks her heart and mine

too.”

After seven months,we entered the“new normal”

and the realization that we need to continue to

employ different and creative ways to stay connected

with our grandchildren. We also learned more about

how isolation and a lack of physical touch affects

children and older people.In fact, a lack of touch and

connections with those you love is linked to mental

and physical health problems and even earlier death.

For children, barriers to bonding and physical touch

can seriously compromise their well-being both now

and in the future. It’s a tricky balance, no doubt.

Tips for safe, effective

grandparenting during a Pandemic

Virtually with no personal

face-to-face contact

• Set up a regular time for visits when your grandchild

will be at his or her best and suits the family schedule.

Keep the interaction short, especially with younger

children. Don’t take it personally if grandkids (of all

ages) seem distracted or don’t want to participate.

• Be prepared.Think about what you will talk about

and some questions you might ask.At the same time,

be sure to let the kids tell you things they want to talk

about. Consider sending activities (e.g. a riddle or

family quiz) ahead of time for discussion on the call.

• Reading books and silly poems, singing a song or

making faces are fun to do with very young children,

Try developing a sign language message (e.g. to

display I love you—point to your nose, hug yourself

and then point to your grandchild).Just imagine how

one day far ahead you can send this message secretly

at his wedding …

• Write and mail them letters and encourage them to

write back.

• Consider asking the parents if older kids can be on

the call themselves, so you can talk about things in

confidence, like you used to do when you were able

to be alone together face-to-face.

Physical distancing from six feet away

• Plan your porch,garage or back yard visits.Dress for

the weather and bring your own chairs and food and

drinks.

• Meet at a park to build a snowman or snow fort,

bird watch or play active games. Bring a thermos of

hot chocolate and small disposable cups

Visiting in person, inside the

social bubble, or living with them

• If you decide to visit with grandkids,follow proper

protocols: frequent hand washing, wearing a mask,

distancing and avoiding hugs and kisses. Bring

children back into your face-to-face life one family at

a time.This is not the time to host a big gathering.

• If you have grandchildren living with you, follow

proper protocols for staying safe within your

household unit, in meeting with other families and

going to school.

Balancing risks and benefits is a personal and

family decision

In the end,it does come back to the public health

balance of risks and benefits. The risk of serious

complications from contracting COVID-19 are high if

you have chronic health problems that compromise

your immune system, or if grandchildren and their

parents are exposed to unsafe environments. But if

you can be with your

grandchildren in safe environments, the emotional and

mental health benefits are

enormous for both generations.

At the end of the day, it is

your decision, in consultation

with the parents about when,

why and how you will be with

your grandkids.Here are some

ideas to guide your decisionmaking.

1. Write down the risks

and benefits and discuss them

together. If there was ever a

time for open communication, it is now. Reassure

your grandchildren (and their

parents) that you are

following public health guidelines and taking steps to

reduce your risk.This is especially important for older

grandchildren who may feel a strong obligation to

protect you. Let them know how important the

benefits are to you and the level of risk you feel

comfortable with.

2. Avoid judging other people’s decisions,

including friends and your adult children.Everyone in

the arrangement has to feel comfortable.Talk about

your levels of comfort.This goes both ways. Part of

your agreement with your adult children is that you

will not judge or criticize their decisions, but if you

find that certain choices make you apprehensive, you

need to be free to say so and to step back if risks

outweigh benefits.

3. Try to meet outdoors.Transmission is unlikely

outside, as long as we keep six feet apart.

4. Consider no face-to-face contact (except

perhaps outdoors with physical distancing and

wearing a mask) if you have chronic diseases (such as

asthma or diabetes) or a compromised immune

system. People with these conditions are more likely

to become severely ill if they contract the coronavirus.

It goes without saying that we also need to protect

infants and children who may have been born with or

developed health problems that compromise their

health.

5. Consider no face-to-face contact if the parents

have to work in environments that could expose them

to the virus. Be sure that the children’s schools or

daycares are strictly following safety protocols.Never

visit if anyone has signs of illness including a fever,

cold, runny nose, extreme fatigue or flu-like

symptoms.

6. Continue to take basic

preventive steps: getting your

flu shot, hand washing,

physical distancing, and maskwearing in public places.

We all look forward to a

future where we can once

again express our love and

hopes for our grandchildren in

a hands-on way. In the

meantime, we will make the

best decisions we can at a

given moment in time.As we

head into winter, we will

continue to revisit and revise

our protocols, rules and

conversations about how we

stay connected with our

grandchildren.I know you will

do what is best for the well-being of everyone.

How are you handling the risks and benefits of

grandparenting during a pandemic?Write to Peggy at

wanderingpeggy@me.com.We’d love to hear from you

and share your wisdom.

Peggy Edwards and Mary Jane Sterne are best friends

and the authors of Intentional Grandparenting: A

Boomer’s Guide (McClelland and Stewart, 2005).

Available from amazon.ca and Chapters.Indigo.ca.The

authors live in Ottawa and have 23 grandchildren and

seven great grandchildren between them.