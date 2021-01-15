Grandparenting in a Pandemic

A bewildering question of weighing risks and benefits
Intentional Grandparenting
Mary Jane Sterne and Peggy Edwards
When I worked in public health, we were constantly dealing with the concept of risk reduction to protect health, and the idea of balancing risk and benefits, especially in the face of an infectious
disease. Enter COVID-19—the global pandemic we knew would come sometime, but never dreaming it would be in our lifetime.
In retirement, I never imagined that the debate about risks and benefits would become central to my role as a grandparent, which is clearly the best profession I have ever had. We all hoped the crisis would be short-lived. Now seven months have elapsed, and as one grandfather told me, “It’s been confusing and difficult to know what to do, but we love our grandkids and we find ways to stay connected.”
Early on when we first became aware of the pandemic and the serious consequences for older people, grandparents everywhere were sad but smart. We switched to online contact with the grandkids, enjoying chatting, games and even eating dinner “together” through FaceTime, Zoom and other digital platforms. Some were able to help with home schooling doing reading, math, and social studies projects online with their grandchildren.
I talked with several grandparents who admitted (and promised me to secrecy) that they had gone outside of public health warnings about risk, because their role as caregivers was essential to the health and well-being of their adult children and grandchildren. “My daughter is a single parent of two,” explained one grandmother. “She and the children could not survive without my help with caregiving. She must work to feed the family and even if she could afford it, daycares are closed.”
Another grandmother, whose son was going
through a difficult divorce found herself torn between
the decision to go and help him and her two young
granddaughters, or to stay away for the sake of
safeguarding her own health. “Fairly quickly I
understood that my role as a helping caregiver gave
me meaning in life,” she said “and that we need to be
compassionate with ourselves and our family in these
difficult times.”
Some grandparents have had their adult children
and grandchildren return home because of the
pandemic.Dorothy and Paul welcomed their daughter
and her two young children home from Mexico,
where the schools were closed indefinitely and there
was little access to testing and treatment.After 14 days
of strict isolation,the grandkids settled in and started
school in Ottawa, up the street at the same school
their Mom had gone to as a child. “In my midseventies, I never thought I’d be making school
lunches again or struggling to find the energy to keep
up with an active five-year-old,” says Dorothy.“We are
aware of the risks to us, but the benefits—for the
children, their Mom and us are worth it.After all, this
is what family is about.”
As the good weather arrived, we saw that proper
public health measures (hand washing,wearing masks
and physical distancing) worked to“flatten the curve”
and reduce community transmission.We progressed to
the idea of “social bubbles” wherein we could create
a bubble of 10—grandchildren and other family
members and friends who agreed to keep close
contacts within this realm and to not interact if anyone
had symptoms of COVID-19 or were feeling unwell.
We enjoyed outdoor meetings in backyards, front
laneways and parks, keeping our distance and mostly
not snuggling with our grandchildren.This worked to
some extent, with older grandkids.Not so much with
toddlers and preschoolers. One grandmother
described her back garden visit with her 4-year-old
grandson Fenton and his parents.
“Fen knows he mustn’t come too near us and has
actually found a thin stick about two metres long,
which he uses periodically to check his distance. Last
time we visited, as we were saying good-bye, he left
his parents’side,ran to us and quickly hugged my leg
and then his Granddad’s leg.Then,saying nothing and
without looking at us, he ran back to his parents. His
action touched me deeply.”
“It just isn’t right,”said another grandmother.“Very
young children do not understand why we cannot
hug and kiss them like we used to, even if they have
been told about the virus and how to stay safe.
Grandparents are an important source of
unconditional love and visa versa. My granddaughter
is hurt and confused. It breaks her heart and mine
too.”
After seven months,we entered the“new normal”
and the realization that we need to continue to
employ different and creative ways to stay connected
with our grandchildren. We also learned more about
how isolation and a lack of physical touch affects
children and older people.In fact, a lack of touch and
connections with those you love is linked to mental
and physical health problems and even earlier death.
For children, barriers to bonding and physical touch
can seriously compromise their well-being both now
and in the future. It’s a tricky balance, no doubt.
Tips for safe, effective
grandparenting during a Pandemic
Virtually with no personal
face-to-face contact
• Set up a regular time for visits when your grandchild
will be at his or her best and suits the family schedule.
Keep the interaction short, especially with younger
children. Don’t take it personally if grandkids (of all
ages) seem distracted or don’t want to participate.
• Be prepared.Think about what you will talk about
and some questions you might ask.At the same time,
be sure to let the kids tell you things they want to talk
about. Consider sending activities (e.g. a riddle or
family quiz) ahead of time for discussion on the call.
• Reading books and silly poems, singing a song or
making faces are fun to do with very young children,
Try developing a sign language message (e.g. to
display I love you—point to your nose, hug yourself
and then point to your grandchild).Just imagine how
one day far ahead you can send this message secretly
at his wedding …
• Write and mail them letters and encourage them to
write back.
• Consider asking the parents if older kids can be on
the call themselves, so you can talk about things in
confidence, like you used to do when you were able
to be alone together face-to-face.
Physical distancing from six feet away
• Plan your porch,garage or back yard visits.Dress for
the weather and bring your own chairs and food and
drinks.
• Meet at a park to build a snowman or snow fort,
bird watch or play active games. Bring a thermos of
hot chocolate and small disposable cups
Visiting in person, inside the
social bubble, or living with them
• If you decide to visit with grandkids,follow proper
protocols: frequent hand washing, wearing a mask,
distancing and avoiding hugs and kisses. Bring
children back into your face-to-face life one family at
a time.This is not the time to host a big gathering.
• If you have grandchildren living with you, follow
proper protocols for staying safe within your
household unit, in meeting with other families and
going to school.
Balancing risks and benefits is a personal and
family decision
In the end,it does come back to the public health
balance of risks and benefits. The risk of serious
complications from contracting COVID-19 are high if
you have chronic health problems that compromise
your immune system, or if grandchildren and their
parents are exposed to unsafe environments. But if
you can be with your
grandchildren in safe environments, the emotional and
mental health benefits are
enormous for both generations.
At the end of the day, it is
your decision, in consultation
with the parents about when,
why and how you will be with
your grandkids.Here are some
ideas to guide your decisionmaking.
1. Write down the risks
and benefits and discuss them
together. If there was ever a
time for open communication, it is now. Reassure
your grandchildren (and their
parents) that you are
following public health guidelines and taking steps to
reduce your risk.This is especially important for older
grandchildren who may feel a strong obligation to
protect you. Let them know how important the
benefits are to you and the level of risk you feel
comfortable with.
2. Avoid judging other people’s decisions,
including friends and your adult children.Everyone in
the arrangement has to feel comfortable.Talk about
your levels of comfort.This goes both ways. Part of
your agreement with your adult children is that you
will not judge or criticize their decisions, but if you
find that certain choices make you apprehensive, you
need to be free to say so and to step back if risks
outweigh benefits.
3. Try to meet outdoors.Transmission is unlikely
outside, as long as we keep six feet apart.
4. Consider no face-to-face contact (except
perhaps outdoors with physical distancing and
wearing a mask) if you have chronic diseases (such as
asthma or diabetes) or a compromised immune
system. People with these conditions are more likely
to become severely ill if they contract the coronavirus.
It goes without saying that we also need to protect
infants and children who may have been born with or
developed health problems that compromise their
health.
5. Consider no face-to-face contact if the parents
have to work in environments that could expose them
to the virus. Be sure that the children’s schools or
daycares are strictly following safety protocols.Never
visit if anyone has signs of illness including a fever,
cold, runny nose, extreme fatigue or flu-like
symptoms.
6. Continue to take basic
preventive steps: getting your
flu shot, hand washing,
physical distancing, and maskwearing in public places.
We all look forward to a
future where we can once
again express our love and
hopes for our grandchildren in
a hands-on way. In the
meantime, we will make the
best decisions we can at a
given moment in time.As we
head into winter, we will
continue to revisit and revise
our protocols, rules and
conversations about how we
stay connected with our
grandchildren.I know you will
do what is best for the well-being of everyone.
How are you handling the risks and benefits of
grandparenting during a pandemic?Write to Peggy at
wanderingpeggy@me.com.We’d love to hear from you
and share your wisdom.
Peggy Edwards and Mary Jane Sterne are best friends
and the authors of Intentional Grandparenting: A
Boomer’s Guide (McClelland and Stewart, 2005).
Available from amazon.ca and Chapters.Indigo.ca.The
authors live in Ottawa and have 23 grandchildren and
seven great grandchildren between them.