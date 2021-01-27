55 Plus Focus Group

1. Do you read for leisure?
Do you prefer a hard copy or a digital version?
2. Would you purchase a magazine?
Do you have a subscription to a magazine?
3. Would you pick up a free magazine?
4. Do you have a subscription to a newspaper?
5. Do you prefer shopping in-store or online?
6. Do you open and read email newsletters?
Would you be inclined to open and read email newsletters if they are from a trusted source? Or if there is a chance to win a prize?
7. When you visit a website do you notice advertisements?
8. Do you have a Facebook account?
How often do you use your Facebook account?
9. Do you watch network television?
Do you watch network news?
10. Do you listen to the radio?
What radio stations do you listen to?
Select all that apply.
11. Will you travel prior to a Covid-19 vaccine?
When will you travel?
Where will you travel?
12. Would you travel after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine?
When would you travel?
Where would you travel?
13. Would you attend a large event (concert, trade show, sporting venue) after receiving a covid vaccine?
When would you feel comfortable attending a large event (concert, trade show, sporting venue)?
14. When you're ready to downsize, would you consider renting?
15. Have you, or would you, research a retirement community for an aging family member?
16. Do you plan on any home renovations in the next 12 months?
-