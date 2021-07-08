A travel belt that gives back

Getting a grip on your extra bags and accessories is a cinch with this handy travel belt that also gives back. Cincha travel belts are ultra handy for a variety of situations when you have extra stuff and not enough hands. The belts come in many eye-catching colors and can be customizable with your own monogram, too. And with every purchase, a portion of the proceeds go to non-profit Miles4Migrants foundation that aids refugees and asylum seekers who have legal approval to travel but can’t afford airfare to reunite with their families around the world. Visit: cinchatravel.com/