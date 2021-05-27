Active recovery wear that travels well

Unlike typical compression products used to help recover from physical ailments, the Incrediwear line doesn’t use compression. They are super light and breathable, and a unique combination of natural elements embedded into the fabric is what aids recovery. These elements combine to vibrate cellular walls to naturally increase circulation, alleviate pain and inflammation, reduce swelling, and help avoid muscle fatigue. Increasing circulation helps the body’s natural healing process. The line includes back braces, leg and arm sleeves, leggings, and more, all guaranteed to provide maximum comfort regardless of how active you are. Flexible and easy to pack, too. Visit: incrediwearcanada.com/